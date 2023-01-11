icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jan, 2023 13:11
HomeBusiness News

Russia to resume forex interventions

The Central Bank is scheduling a sale of foreign currency to stabilize the domestic economy
Russia to resume forex interventions
The Russian Central Bank building, Moscow, Russia © Global Look Press / Konstantin Kokoshkin

The Bank of Russia will resume intervention with the sale of Chinese yuan on the foreign currency market starting Friday, as part of a budget rule mechanism, the regulator and the finance ministry each stated separately on Wednesday.

According to the Central Bank, foreign currency will be bought or sold on the market evenly during each trading day of the month in order to minimize the impact of these operations on the dynamics of the exchange rate.

“Transactions will be carried out in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in a Chinese yuan-ruble instrument with a settlement period of 'tomorrow',” the regulator added.

The finance ministry said it would allocate 54.5 billion rubles ($798 million) to sell foreign currencies between January 13 and February 6.

According to the ministry, resumption of operations will to help strengthen macroeconomic conditions, as well as the business environment for the non-budgetary sector of the economy.

READ MORE: Russia keeps amassing forex reserves

It added that the operations would “provide stability and predictability of domestic economic conditions, and reduce the impact of volatile energy market conditions on the Russian economy and public finances.”

Transactions on purchase or sale of liquid assets will be implemented within the limits of additional or lost oil and gas revenues.

The ministry expects lost energy revenues in January to amount to 54.5 billion rubles ($793 million).

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991?
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991? FEATURE
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films FEATURE
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice?
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991?
The ghost of Lenin: Why didn't Russia and Ukraine sort out their border issues when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991? FEATURE
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films
Soviet Star Wars: How sci-fi from the USSR influenced some of Hollywood's most iconic films FEATURE
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice?
Faced with a new wave of Covid, China is opening its borders –  was Beijing left with no other choice? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Kiev’s fascist
0:00
24:50
Trans surgery regrets
0:00
25:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies