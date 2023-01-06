icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Jan, 2023 13:24
Tesla forced to slash prices in China – Reuters

Cheaper EVs reportedly present stiff competition
©  Sebastian Ng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Tesla has reduced prices for its vehicles in China by up to 13.5% due to low deliveries, Reuters reported on Friday, citing the Chinese website of the US electric car maker.
The prices of all versions of Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y were reduced by between 6% and 13.5%, Reuters writes, citing its own calculations, based on prices shown on the Tesla.cn website.

The US carmaker had already cut the prices of those models by up to 9% in October. Since September the company has also been offering incentives to Chinese buyers.

The slump in demand has been partly attributed to the end of China’s more than decade-long subsidy for electric car buyers. Among other factors are stiff competition from domestic companies producing cheaper electric vehicles, and the latest Covid outbreak in the country.

Tesla delivered 44% fewer China-made electric vehicles last month than in November, and in year-on-year terms, sales fell by 21%, including exports, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) published on Thursday. China accounts for roughly 40% of Tesla’s sales.

