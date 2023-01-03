icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jan, 2023 06:26
HomeBusiness News

UK announces massive financial boost for nuclear power

New funding has been made available to expand domestic production, the government says
UK announces massive financial boost for nuclear power
Female engineer inspecting a turbine in a nuclear power station in the UK. ©  Getty Images / Monty Rakusen

Britain has made £75 million ($90.5 million) available to support the domestic production of nuclear fuel for power plants, the government announced on Monday.

The move is intended to help the UK develop alternatives to Russian fuel supplies, according to a press release published on the website of the British government.

Businesses involved in uranium conversion, a key stage in the production of nuclear fuel, can apply for grants from the fund to develop new conversion capacity in the country.

“This investment package will strengthen the UK’s energy security, by ensuring access to a safe and secure supply of UK-produced fuel to power the UK nuclear fleet of today and tomorrow – squeezing out Russian influence,” read the press release.

UK nuclear plants face early shutdown READ MORE: UK nuclear plants face early shutdown

Around 20% of global uranium conversion capacity and 40% of enrichment capacity are owned by Russia, it added. In 2020, 16% of the UK’s electricity came from its six nuclear power plants.

The fund was announced after G7 leaders agreed in June to reduce reliance on civil nuclear and related goods from Russia.

In light of the global energy crisis caused in part by sanctions imposed on Russia, a major supplier, the UK has sought alternative sources of energy that would be reliable, affordable, low-carbon and generated in the country. According to the government, new nuclear capabilities are an important part of the country’s drive to ensure greater energy independence.

Critics such as Greenpeace, however, point out that nuclear power is incredibly expensive, hazardous and slow to build.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy FEATURE
The Russian MMA stars to watch in 2023
The Russian MMA stars to watch in 2023 FEATURE
‘The Nutcracker’: How Tchaikovsky created one of the world’s most famous ballets
‘The Nutcracker’: How Tchaikovsky created one of the world’s most famous ballets FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy FEATURE
The Russian MMA stars to watch in 2023
The Russian MMA stars to watch in 2023 FEATURE
‘The Nutcracker’: How Tchaikovsky created one of the world’s most famous ballets
‘The Nutcracker’: How Tchaikovsky created one of the world’s most famous ballets FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Migration Crisis
0:00
27:47
Interventions from Yemen to Afghanistan
0:00
25:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies