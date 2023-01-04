icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Jan, 2023 06:01
HomeBusiness News

Russian electricity exports to Asia growing – minister

Supplies to China and Mongolia are estimated to have risen by 20% this year, Nikolay Shulginov says
Russian electricity exports to Asia growing – minister
© Getty Images / Ashley Cooper

Russia’s electricity supplies to China and Mongolia will see an overall 20% jump by the end of this year, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov has said.

Estimates by the Russian energy giant Inter RAO suggest that the country has supplied a record 4.4-4.5 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electrical power to China in 2022. Data shows that China’s electricity consumption had risen in December due to colder weather. This has also pushed demand for coal and gas for heating higher.

“This year [2022] we can talk about the growth of eastbound [electricity] exports, that is, total exports to China and Mongolia have increased by 20%, and there will be an uptick of about 16% to China by the end of the year,” Shulginov revealed last week in an interview with the TV channel Rossiya-24.

Inter RAO’s data shows the volume of electricity supplies to China last year amounted to 3.97 billion kWh, which was 29.9% more than in 2020. Exports to Mongolia in 2021 rose to 0.49 billion kWh, up 55.9% in annual terms.

READ MORE: China buys record amount of Russian energy

Inter RAO supplies electricity to China through three transmission lines that are capable of delivering up to 7 billion kilowatt-hours of electrical power per year.

In the past 30 years since it started buying electricity from Russia, China has imported over 30,000 GWh. The power is used in the three northeastern provinces of Liaoning, Heilongjiang and Jilin.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic FEATURE
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy FEATURE
The Russian MMA stars to watch in 2023
The Russian MMA stars to watch in 2023 FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic
Death in the air: How Moscow’s 18th century plague outbreak resembled the Covid-19 pandemic FEATURE
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy
Meet the artist who turns Russian folk tales into modern fantasy FEATURE
The Russian MMA stars to watch in 2023
The Russian MMA stars to watch in 2023 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Migration Crisis
0:00
27:47
Interventions from Yemen to Afghanistan
0:00
25:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies