Putin bans all oil sales to ‘price cap’ states
27 Dec, 2022 16:16
Putin bans all oil sales to ‘price cap’ states

The move is in response to a Western coalition price limit on Russia’s seaborne oil exports
FILE PHOTO: Oil pumping jacks in an oil field at sunset in Russia. ©  Getty Images / Andrey Rudakov

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a decree on retaliatory measures to the West’s price cap on Russian oil exports. It comes in response to the measure from the EU, G7 countries, and Australia, which took effect earlier this month.

The presidential decree bans the supply of oil and petroleum products from Russia to countries which apply a price cap in contracts. It also prohibits deliveries if the contracts directly or indirectly specify the cap.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

