icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Dec, 2022 12:03
HomeBusiness News

Gazprom reports record output at offshore gas field

The Kirinskoye deposit in Russia’s Far East has reached a production rate of 9.3 million cubic meters per day, according to the company
Gazprom reports record output at offshore gas field
©  Getty Images / Sergei Dubrovskii

Russian energy giant Gazprom has boosted production levels to record highs at one of the largest gas condensate fields on the Sakhalin Shelf, the company reported on Monday.   

The Kirinskoye field in the Sea of Okhotsk was launched nine years ago and is Russia’s first gas deposit to utilize an underwater complex for production.   

Daily output reached record levels of nearly 9.3 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas in October, according to the head of the Gazprom subsidiary in charge of the project, Valery Guryanov.  This is a sizable increase from the 0.782 mcm daily yield in 2020 and 1.2 mcm in 2021.   

Guryanov explained that in “summer and fall, the weather and field operating conditions allowed the company to continue work on infrastructure development and modification of the Kirinskoye field.”   

The planned production plateau of the deposit is 5.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year, he noted, adding that “the capacity has been created to further increase production figures. The field has not hit its output ceiling thanks to this, and potential for growth remains even without taking into account prospective technical upgrades.”

READ MORE: Russia ready to resume gas supplies to EU – official

Guryanov also said that Gazprom was working in accordance with approved schedules and supply plans, even as this year the company “has come up against a situation of global reformatting of many relationships.” It has had to revise supply chains and existing contracts and has been forced to deal with restrictions on technology.   

Earlier in December, Gazprom’s board of directors approved a record investment program of 2.3 trillion rubles ($33 billion) for 2023.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia FEATURE
Lenin's Yugoslavia: How a plan to create a 'Soviet Switzerland' was shot down by Stalin and other locals
Lenin's Yugoslavia: How a plan to create a 'Soviet Switzerland' was shot down by Stalin and other locals FEATURE
In post-Soviet Russia, New Year's remains a bigger holiday than Christmas: How did this happen?
In post-Soviet Russia, New Year's remains a bigger holiday than Christmas: How did this happen? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia
Cold embrace of enmity: How one of Moscow's closest neighbors betrayed its neutrality and national interests to confront Russia FEATURE
Lenin's Yugoslavia: How a plan to create a 'Soviet Switzerland' was shot down by Stalin and other locals
Lenin's Yugoslavia: How a plan to create a 'Soviet Switzerland' was shot down by Stalin and other locals FEATURE
In post-Soviet Russia, New Year's remains a bigger holiday than Christmas: How did this happen?
In post-Soviet Russia, New Year's remains a bigger holiday than Christmas: How did this happen? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
South Africa building BRICS for the future
0:00
22:35
Unsafe & not sorry? Heinz-Christian Strache, Former Vice-Chancellor of Austria
0:00
25:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies