Gazprom reports record output at offshore gas field

The Kirinskoye deposit in Russia’s Far East has reached a production rate of 9.3 million cubic meters per day, according to the company

Russian energy giant Gazprom has boosted production levels to record highs at one of the largest gas condensate fields on the Sakhalin Shelf, the company reported on Monday.

The Kirinskoye field in the Sea of Okhotsk was launched nine years ago and is Russia’s first gas deposit to utilize an underwater complex for production.

Daily output reached record levels of nearly 9.3 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas in October, according to the head of the Gazprom subsidiary in charge of the project, Valery Guryanov. This is a sizable increase from the 0.782 mcm daily yield in 2020 and 1.2 mcm in 2021.

Guryanov explained that in “summer and fall, the weather and field operating conditions allowed the company to continue work on infrastructure development and modification of the Kirinskoye field.”

The planned production plateau of the deposit is 5.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year, he noted, adding that “the capacity has been created to further increase production figures. The field has not hit its output ceiling thanks to this, and potential for growth remains even without taking into account prospective technical upgrades.”

Guryanov also said that Gazprom was working in accordance with approved schedules and supply plans, even as this year the company “has come up against a situation of global reformatting of many relationships.” It has had to revise supply chains and existing contracts and has been forced to deal with restrictions on technology.

Earlier in December, Gazprom’s board of directors approved a record investment program of 2.3 trillion rubles ($33 billion) for 2023.

