icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Dec, 2022 07:25
HomeBusiness News

EU sees rise in demand for energy-saving homes – Bloomberg

A growing number of Europeans have been making their homes more energy-efficient as heating costs rise, according to the news outlet
EU sees rise in demand for energy-saving homes – Bloomberg
© Getty Images / miodrag ignjatovic

The energy crisis and soaring heating costs have pushed Europeans toward energy-efficient home improvements and so-called “passive houses,” buildings with ultra-low energy consumption, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

According to a survey by a Sweden-based research company Novus, two thirds of Swedish households have made energy-saving home improvements in the last six months, from installing efficient lighting to changing windows and doors to more modern versions.

Another survey cited that the report showed that 70% of Germans have bought energy-saving products this year. An earlier UK poll also showed that around a quarter of respondents were thinking of modernizing their homes in terms of energy-efficiency.

The so-called “passive houses” have also been gaining in popularity, the report states. The concept of these homes was first introduced in the aftermath of the 1970s oil crisis, and envisions a combination of construction, insulation and ventilation systems aimed at storing and reusing the heat within the building, which helps to keep conventional heating use at a minimum.

Swedish construction company Fiskarhedenvillan saw increased demand for its passive house models this year, the report stated. UK’s Norrsken, which also builds these types of houses, said there has been a “definite increase” in orders for upgrading windows and doors to more energy-efficient models.

Gas price cap may worsen EU energy crisis – Bloomberg READ MORE: Gas price cap may worsen EU energy crisis – Bloomberg

The company noted that home improvements made up over half of its orders in the past two months, while prior to that they made up only around 30%.

The energy crisis in Europe began in the spring, amid Ukraine-related Western sanctions against Moscow and Russia’s response measures, which caused supplies from Russia to drop and energy prices to spike. In order to reign in the crisis, many European countries introduced energy-saving measures and launched campaigns to promote energy efficiency. Over the summer, the EU countries also agreed to reduce gas consumption by 15% until the end of March 2023. Earlier this month, they also reached an agreement to cap wholesale gas prices within the bloc.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers FEATURE
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers
War of the churches: How Ukraine has become unsafe for millions of Orthodox believers FEATURE
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
US not ready for war with China over Taiwan!- Ex-US Pacific Fleet Director of Intelligence
0:00
29:12
Stephen Friend blows the whistle on the FBI
0:00
28:45
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies