US blacklists Russian companies

Ten entities have been added to the so-called SDN List, according to the Treasury Department

The US Treasury Department announced on Thursday that it was adding ten Russian entities to its so-called Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List). All the companies are related to the shipping industry.

According to the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) statement, the list includes the Morinformsystem Agat Concern Joint State Company (JSC), the Central Research Institute of Structural Materials Prometey, the Battery Company Rigel, the Central Research Institute of Marine Engineering, the Avrora Scientific and Production Association, Central Institute for Scientific Research Elektropribor, JSC Obukhovskoye, Marine Bridge and Navigation Systems, the Shirshov Institute of Oceanology, and Technopol.

OFAC said that those entities’ assets have been blocked and that US persons are prohibited from dealing with them.

Last week, the US Treasury sanctioned 18 entities related to the Russian financial services sector, including the country’s second-largest lender VTB Bank and a number of related companies.

Sanctions were also imposed on Russian governors, their relatives, members of the board of directors of Russian Railways, and the authorities in new regions of the Russian Federation. The governors of Moscow Region, as well as Voronezh and Kursk Regions, were also targeted.

