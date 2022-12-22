icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Dec, 2022 12:48
HomeBusiness News

EU sanctions on Russia have reached their limit – commissioner

The energy embargo was the main punitive option that Brussels had, says Virginijus Sinkevicius
EU sanctions on Russia have reached their limit – commissioner
© Sputnik / Michael Voskresensky

The EU’s economic restrictions against Russia have exhausted themselves and there’s nothing new the bloc can come up with, the union’s environment commissioner, Virginijus Sinkevicius, told the Lithuanian radio station Ziniu radijas on Thursday.

Brussels has so far adopted nine rounds of sanctions that have affected various sectors of the Russian economy and targeted many businessmen, politicians, and journalists. The latest measures, which were announced last Friday, introduced a number of export bans, and extended restrictions to include three more banks. A further 168 Russian entities came under export restrictions, bringing the total number of sanctioned companies to 410.

“I have been saying for a long time that the sanctions have reached their ceiling, and there’s nothing new in these restrictions,” Sinkevicius suggested.

According to the official, the EU’s embargo on Russian gas supply is one of the most important measures the bloc had at its disposal.

“I think the biggest step has been taken in terms of energy, the reduction of the Russian supply to just under 9% of the 40% gas mix in the European Union. That will only increase the pressure [on Russia],” Sinkevicius said.

Sanctions against Russia ‘boomeranged’ – Lukashenko
Read more
Sanctions against Russia ‘boomeranged’ – Lukashenko

Many economists and politicians, however, have been arguing that the embargos have harmed the West more than Moscow.

Hungarian President Viktor Orban has accused the EU leadership of sparking the ongoing energy crisis by introducing “counterproductive” sanctions on Russian energy. Budapest has repeatedly called for “the failed policy of Brussels” to be changed, noting that the sanctions “didn’t fulfill the hopes that were pinned on them,” while Europe is “slowly bleeding.” 

President Vladimir Putin has likened the bloc’s attempts to cut itself off from Russian fossil fuels to economic “suicide.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Russia saves Central African Republic
0:00
24:44
How much is the Sri Lankan crisis costing?
0:00
26:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies