icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Dec, 2022 09:28
HomeBusiness News

Yuan squeezing out dollar on Moscow Exchange

Turnover in the greenback has been cut in half as the currencies of ‘friendly’ countries gain prominence
Yuan squeezing out dollar on Moscow Exchange
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev

Trading in the currencies of so-called friendly nations, or those that did not impose sanctions on Russia, has surged on the Moscow Exchange this year, pushing out the US dollar, the head of the bourse, Yury Denisov, said on Tuesday.   

The Belarusian ruble and Chinese yuan have seen volumes grow the most, by 110 and 41 times, respectively, while turnover in the Turkish lira is up some 17-fold and in the Kazakh tenge by 13-fold. The overall share of the trading volume now attributable to ‘friendly’ currencies had surged 70-fold to 34% as of November, from 0.5% in early 2022.  

The managing director of the exchange’s business development department, Kirill Pestov, explained that such an increase in turnover in the lira was partly due to demand for the Turkish currency from Russian tourists. 

Meanwhile, the share of the US dollar in spot transactions has halved from 84% to 42%, Denisov said, adding that turnover in euros grew slightly as trade with European countries continued.   

This year, the Moscow Exchange also launched trading in the South African rand, Armenian dram, Uzbekistani sum, and Tajikistani somoni.

READ MORE: Ruble share in Russian trade has doubled – Putin

As the bourse is looking to non-Western markets for further development in 2023, it is planning to start trading in the UAE dirham, Azerbaijani manat, and the Egyptian pound, according to Denisov.  

“Those are the currencies of Russia’s biggest foreign trade partners,” he explained.  

Amid growing demand for national currencies, the exchange also plans to launch futures on a number of currency pairs next year: Turkish lira-Russian ruble, Hong Kong dollar-Russian ruble, and US dollar-Chinese yuan.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Illusive peace?
0:00
25:20
African anger over unequal climate responsibility
0:00
26:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies