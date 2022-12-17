icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Dec, 2022 15:11
HomeBusiness News

India to remain biggest buyer of Russian oil – Reuters

The country’s share of imports may exceed 70% of all loadings this month as EU buyers shun Russian crude
India to remain biggest buyer of Russian oil – Reuters
© AFP / Money Sharma

India is expected to continue as the top importer of Russian Urals crude oil in December for the second consecutive month, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing Refinitiv data and traders.

In November, the energy-hungry nation accounted for about 53% of the total tanker shipments of the grade, marking an all-time high.

India’s share of Russian crude exports, along with volumes purchased from the sanctions-hit nation, will increase month-on-month despite a shorter loading plan for Russia’s western ports, traders told the news agency.

In December, market participants expect India’s share to top 70% of total loadings.

According to four market sources cited by the media outlet, India, the second-biggest consumer of oil in Asia, has been purchasing Urals crude at bigger discounts this month. It has paid well below the $60 per barrel price limit for Russian sea-borne oil set by the EU, G7 nations and Australia earlier this month.

India defends Russian oil purchases READ MORE: India defends Russian oil purchases

The number of countries buying Russian Urals crude – one of the most popular grades as a result of the short trading cycle, cheap shipping and attractive refinery yields – is forecast to fall to just four, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon cited by Reuters.

India has taken at least two million tons of the grade since the beginning of the month. Bulgaria, which managed to obtain an exemption from the EU oil ban, is expected to become the second-largest buyer of Urals crude in December, shipping up to 800,000 tons.

Shipments of Urals blend oil to China will reportedly remain low with only one shipment of 140,000 tons sent as of December 16. However, traders expect more Urals to be exported to China by the end of the month. Meanwhile, Turkey, which has been actively buying Russian oil this year, has purchased just one December shipment loaded with 140,000 tons.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Did China just kill the petrodollar and US hegemony? (Professor Huang Jing) E1125
0:00
29:13
Whistleblowers in jail
0:00
26:15
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies