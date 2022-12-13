Russia reveals nuclear power ambitions

Moscow says it is seeking to boost its export potential

The Russian government plans to increase the share of nuclear power in the country’s total energy mix to 25% by 2040, according to Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak.

In an article for the Energy Policy magazine on Tuesday, Novak wrote that the growing trend of expanding the use of civilian nuclear energy can provide a powerful impetus to further improve the industry in Russia and build up its export potential.

“Russia is already a leader in the global nuclear industry, possessing colossal technological and scientific potential in this area,” Novak wrote.

The deputy PM explained that the share of nuclear generation in Russia currently stands at around 20%, “whereas in the European part [of Russia] it is almost 40%, this being the biggest source of clean energy in the country.”

He also said that Russia’s share in the global market of low-power nuclear reactors would reach 20% by 2030. Small modular reactors are among state corporation Rosatom’s most promising areas of activity and are expected to become one of Russia’s main exports. Such nuclear reactors are designed for remote areas where the network infrastructure is underdeveloped. Their carbon-free energy production makes them environmentally friendly.

