icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Dec, 2022 15:44
HomeBusiness News

Russia reveals nuclear power ambitions

Moscow says it is seeking to boost its export potential
Russia reveals nuclear power ambitions
© Getty Images / Micha Pawlitzki

The Russian government plans to increase the share of nuclear power in the country’s total energy mix to 25% by 2040, according to Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak.

In an article for the Energy Policy magazine on Tuesday, Novak wrote that the growing trend of expanding the use of civilian nuclear energy can provide a powerful impetus to further improve the industry in Russia and build up its export potential.

“Russia is already a leader in the global nuclear industry, possessing colossal technological and scientific potential in this area,” Novak wrote.

The deputy PM explained that the share of nuclear generation in Russia currently stands at around 20%, “whereas in the European part [of Russia] it is almost 40%, this being the biggest source of clean energy in the country.” 

READ MORE: US nuclear ambitions hindered by ‘Russian problem’ – media

He also said that Russia’s share in the global market of low-power nuclear reactors would reach 20% by 2030. Small modular reactors are among state corporation Rosatom’s most promising areas of activity and are expected to become one of Russia’s main exports. Such nuclear reactors are designed for remote areas where the network infrastructure is underdeveloped. Their carbon-free energy production makes them environmentally friendly.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal?
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal? FEATURE
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal?
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal? FEATURE
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Climate Change & Farming Protests
0:00
27:8
Cozying up to war? Unal Cevikoz, the former Turkish ambassador to Great Britain & Azerbaijan
0:00
29:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies