icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Dec, 2022 12:34
HomeBusiness News

Russia-Indonesia trade soars – envoy

The southeast Asian country is a popular vacation spot for Russian tourists
Russia-Indonesia trade soars – envoy
©  Getty Images / Paper Boat Creative

Trade between Russia and Indonesia has grown over 50% this year despite global tensions, the Russian ambassador to the southeast Asian country, Lyudmila Vorobyova, said in an interview with local newspaper Rakyat Merdeka.

According to the official, the two countries are working on a number of projects together, and Russia is actively invested in Indonesia.

“Relations between the two countries are very close … Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and general geopolitical tensions, last year we saw an increase of more than 50% in trade between our countries,” Vorobyova said, adding that there are many areas where cooperation can be improved.

The trade turnover between Russia and Indonesia has been steadily growing for three years now, from $1.9 billion in 2019 to $2.3 billion in 2020 and $3.3 billion last year. Russia supplies Indonesia with grain, fertilizers, oil, metal, and construction materials, among other products. Indonesian exports to Russia include animal and vegetable oil, rubber, textiles, and clothing.

READ MORE: South Korea urges EU to team up against US

Vorobyeva also noted that the Indonesian resort island of Bali is among the favorite destinations for Russian tourists.

“Ask any passerby on the streets of a Russian city what he knows about Indonesia. He will answer, Bali,” the ambassador said jokingly. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the flow of tourists from Russia to Indonesia was at almost 160,000 per year, but the numbers dropped during the lengthy lockdowns and haven’t recovered to pre-pandemic levels yet.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory?
Date with destiny: Is this finally Messi’s time for World Cup glory? FEATURE
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Did China just kill the petrodollar and US hegemony? (Professor Huang Jing) E1125
0:00
29:13
Whistleblowers in jail
0:00
26:15
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies