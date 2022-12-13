icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Dec, 2022 05:57
Dismal outlook issued for British economy

The UK may be heading into a deep and lengthy recession, official data suggests
Britain’s economy shrank in the three months through October, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) confirmed on Monday, reflecting concerns over a lengthy recession.

Data showed that gross domestic product (GDP) declined by 0.3% in the period when compared with the three months through July.

The decline came even as estimates showed that GDP increased by 0.5% in the month of October after a 0.6% drop in September.

Despite the rebound in October, there is still a good chance that the British economy will shrink for a second consecutive quarter in the last three months of this year, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club Martin Beck was cited as saying by the Associated Press. Two consecutive quarters of declining output is the technical definition of a recession.

“The near-term outlook remains gloomy, as consumers continue to struggle under the weight of high inflation and with much of the impact of this year’s interest rate rises still to be realized,” Beck reportedly said.

The ONS statistics showed that output by productive industries, which range from manufacturing to mining and energy production, dipped 1.7% in the three months through October. Service industries, which account for about four-fifths of the British economy, tumbled 0.1% during that period.

Meanwhile, consumer price inflation accelerated to a 41-year high of 11.1% in October, fueled by skyrocketing costs for food and energy.

The Bank of England said last month the economy was probably already in a recession that could last until the end of 2023. The regulator has approved eight consecutive interest rate increases as it struggles to rein in spiraling inflation. That pushed the bank’s key rate to 3% from 0.1% a year ago.

“[I] doubt that the economy will grow again until early 2024, resulting in a deeper and longer recession than we envisage for all other G7 economies,” Samuel Tombs, the chief UK economist at the consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics told the Guardian, commenting on the ONS data.

