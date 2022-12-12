icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Dec, 2022 16:31
HomeBusiness News

EU faces gas shortfall next year – IEA

The agency says shortages may be avoided if the bloc takes more decisive action to improve energy efficiency
EU faces gas shortfall next year – IEA
© Getty Images / Golib Tolibov / EyeEm

EU member states face a potential gas shortfall of 27 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2023, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned in a report on Monday.

The report outlines a number of solutions to avoid an energy crisis and urges Brussels to step up efforts to ensure next year's energy supply.

2023 may well prove to be an even sterner test for Europe because Russian supplies could fall further, global supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be tight – especially if Chinese demand for LNG rebounds – and the unseasonably mild temperatures seen at the start of the European winter are not guaranteed to last,” the agency stated.

The report, titled ‘How to Avoid Gas Shortages in the European Union in 2023,’ offers a list of practical actions that the bloc can take to avert a shortfall and the “vicious” price spikes that would result. Such steps include boosting energy efficiency and the use of renewables, improving campaigns that promote energy saving measures and increasing gas supplies through new contracts with countries that have spare export capacity.

These measures would cost €100 billion ($105 billion) to implement but this amount will be paid back in two years in terms of saving natural gas bills,” IEA head Fatih Birol said at a news conference in Brussels, while presenting the report alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He added that the shortfall would have been around 60 bcm without the emergency measures already taken by the bloc to secure its energy supply this year. However, “many of the circumstances that allowed EU countries to fill their storage sites ahead of this winter may well not be repeated in 2023,” he said.

EU to import ‘huge volumes of LNG’ to replace Russian supplies – Trafigura  READ MORE: EU to import ‘huge volumes of LNG’ to replace Russian supplies – Trafigura 

According to EU data, the bloc’s overall gas consumption in 2021 was 412 bcm, while imports from Russia amounted to 140 bcm. The latter figure has already dropped to about 60 bcm in 2022 as a result of sanctions. Von der Leyen said at the press-conference that the region is “safe for this winter” in terms of gas, but called for stronger action to ensure next year’s supplies.

Europe needs to step up its efforts in several fields, from international outreach to joint purchasing of gas and scaling up and speeding up renewables, and reducing demand,” she stated.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service FEATURE
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe?
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe? FEATURE
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service FEATURE
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe?
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe? FEATURE
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Türkiye at the Crossroads
0:00
26:20
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: New strategy?
0:00
26:11
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies