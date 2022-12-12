icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Dec, 2022 13:25
HomeBusiness News

Investment guru projects ‘worst economic problems in lifetime’

Ballooning global debt will cause a severe recession in the next two or three years, Jim Rogers says
Investment guru projects ‘worst economic problems in lifetime’
© Global Look Press / Brian Cahn/ZUMAPRESS.com

The world should brace for serious economic challenges in the next few years, according to legendary investor Jim Rogers, as cited by Sputnik news agency on Monday.

When asked about his forecast for the year 2023, the creator of the Rogers International Commodity Index (RICI) and co-founder of the world-renowned Quantum Fund, replied “You should be worried.”

According to Rogers, “there’s going to be a period of good, something will cause optimism to return.” 

He warned, however, that “After the optimism, you should be extremely worried because we’re going to have economic problems again sometime in the next two or three years and they will probably be the worst in my lifetime because there’s so much debt. So much debt worldwide has built up since 2009. So, the next time we have a problem, it’s going to be very, very bad.”

The investment guru’s comments come as global growth is forecast to slow to 3.2% in 2022 and 2.7% next year. The International Monetary Fund said in its recently released outlook that this is the weakest growth expectation since 2001, except for the global financial crisis and the acute phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service FEATURE
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe?
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe? FEATURE
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service FEATURE
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe?
Is the Polish government secretly funding a Twitter account notorious for spreading disinformation about Eastern Europe? FEATURE
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers
The Last UN War: Why peacekeepers were sent to Somalia 30 years ago and how the operation's legacy still haunts policymakers FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Türkiye at the Crossroads
0:00
26:20
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: New strategy?
0:00
26:11
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies