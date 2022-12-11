EU getting hooked on US energy supplies – Kremlin

Brussels is merely replacing one addiction with another, Dmitry Peskov said

While cherishing a strong ambition to rid themselves of their reliance on Russian energy supplies, EU member states are slow to acknowledge that they are inevitably becoming heavily dependent on the US, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

By becoming so reliant on energy imports from the US, Brussels is effectively replacing one “addiction” with another, the spokesman said, ironically adding that in the second case “the return is much less.”

“And now, when Europeans are spending billions of euros every day, these billions of dollars are being earned in Washington,” Peskov said in an interview with Russian state broadcaster Rossiya 1.

The EU has been grappling with a severe energy crisis for more than a year. The crunch has been exacerbated by the bloc’s efforts to punish Russia over the Ukraine conflict with sanctions and to decrease its energy reliance on the country, which was formerly its leading natural gas supplier.

The situation worsened dramatically in early July following the first disruption of Russian supplies to a number of EU countries. The reductions in deliveries were attributed to issues with the maintenance of turbines for the Nord Stream pipeline due to sanctions. The pipeline was subsequently blown up in September, rendering it inoperable.

