10 Dec, 2022 12:53
Gazprom boss outlines main outcome of Türkiye talks

CEO Alexey Miller and President Erdogan discussed the prospects for a Turkish natural gas hub
Gazprom boss outlines main outcome of Türkiye talks
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv

The head of Russian state-run natural gas monopoly Gazprom said on Saturday that plans for a natural gas hub in Türkiye are the main outcome of his meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

CEO Alexey Miller discussed the creation of a gas hub with the Turkish leader during a Gazprom delegation’s visit to Istanbul on Friday.

The sides also negotiated issues relating to Russian gas supplies to Turkish consumers, according to a statement on Gazprom's official Telegram channel.

The idea of creating a base for gas supplies in Türkiye was proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in October after the Nord Stream pipelines under the Baltic Sea were ruptured by explosions in the previous month. The Turkish president has welcomed the idea.

READ MORE: Türkiye wants big discount on Russian gas – Bloomberg

Earlier this week, Bloomberg cited Turkish officials as saying Ankara was planning to discuss the possibility of obtaining a more than 25% discount on imported Russian gas. Last month, the agency reported that Türkiye had asked Russia to delay some of Ankara's gas payments until 2024 in a bid to mitigate the economic damage from higher energy prices.

