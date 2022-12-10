Russia slaps duty on imports from ‘unfriendly’ countries

The Trade Ministry has set an import tax of 35% on shampoo and toothpaste, as well as civilian weapons and bullets

Moscow has introduced a levy of 35% on goods imported from nations violating Russia's economic interests, according to a resolution published by the Ministry of Industry and Trade late on Friday.

The measure, which is valid until December 31, 2023, targets personal care products and detergent imported from the US, UK, Canada, Australia and Poland including shampoo, hair products, toothpaste, shaving creams and deodorants.

The 35% tax also applies to civilian weapons and ammunition, including smoothbore single-barrel firearms, sporting and hunting rifles, equipment for launching rescue flares, guns firing blank cartridges, as well as bullets for pneumatic weapons.

The resolution orders “to approve, by December 31, 2023, the attached rates of customs duties in respect of certain goods imported from states and territories that take measures that violate the economic interests of the Russian Federation, other than the rates of the single customs tariff of the Eurasian Economic Union.”

The ministry highlighted that all the listed products have alternatives manufactured in Russia.

