icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Dec, 2022 09:54
HomeBusiness News

Russia slaps duty on imports from ‘unfriendly’ countries

The Trade Ministry has set an import tax of 35% on shampoo and toothpaste, as well as civilian weapons and bullets
Russia slaps duty on imports from ‘unfriendly’ countries
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov

Moscow has introduced a levy of 35% on goods imported from nations violating Russia's economic interests, according to a resolution published by the Ministry of Industry and Trade late on Friday.

The measure, which is valid until December 31, 2023, targets personal care products and detergent imported from the US, UK, Canada, Australia and Poland including shampoo, hair products, toothpaste, shaving creams and deodorants.

The 35% tax also applies to civilian weapons and ammunition, including smoothbore single-barrel firearms, sporting and hunting rifles, equipment for launching rescue flares, guns firing blank cartridges, as well as bullets for pneumatic weapons.

The resolution orders “to approve, by December 31, 2023, the attached rates of customs duties in respect of certain goods imported from states and territories that take measures that violate the economic interests of the Russian Federation, other than the rates of the single customs tariff of the Eurasian Economic Union.”

READ MORE: US sanctions Russia over Iranian drones

The ministry highlighted that all the listed products have alternatives manufactured in Russia.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title
Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title FEATURE
How the 'Twitter Files' have exposed a senior FBI official’s role in manipulating the outcome of the 2020 US election
How the 'Twitter Files' have exposed a senior FBI official’s role in manipulating the outcome of the 2020 US election FEATURE
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title
Magomed Ankalaev: The Russian propelled by defeat to the verge of a UFC title FEATURE
How the 'Twitter Files' have exposed a senior FBI official’s role in manipulating the outcome of the 2020 US election
How the 'Twitter Files' have exposed a senior FBI official’s role in manipulating the outcome of the 2020 US election FEATURE
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Europe’s choice
0:00
24:54
The cost of ESG scores
0:00
26:13
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies