icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Dec, 2022 06:39
HomeBusiness News

Globalization is ‘almost dead,’ tech guru says

Close cross-border cooperation is not likely to come back, according to TSMC founder Morris Chang
Globalization is ‘almost dead,’ tech guru says
© Getty Images / piranka

Geopolitics have drastically changed the situation facing semiconductor makers, who have been struggling with numerous constraints, according to Morris Chang, founder of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC).

The chip industry’s veteran was speaking at an event in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday where his company, the world’s leading manufacturer of semiconductors, unveiled an ambitious $40-billion plan to expand and upgrade its new plant.

It is TSMC's first advanced chip plant in the United States in more than two decades, and Chang said a lot of “hard work” remained to make it a success.

The enhancements could reportedly enable the Phoenix factory to eventually produce chips for Apple’s iPhones that can perform nearly 17 trillion specialized calculations per second. TSMC later plans to build a second factory there that will feature even more advanced production technology, targeting future smartphones, computers and other smart devices.

Talking to Nikkei Asia on the sidelines of the event, Chang compared the current project to when TSMC built its first plant in the US, in Camas, Washington, in 1995.

“Twenty-seven years have passed and [the semiconductor industry] witnessed a big change in the world, a big geopolitical situation change in the world,” Chang said, adding: “Globalization is almost dead and free trade is almost dead. A lot of people still wish they would come back, but I don't think they will be back.” 

READ MORE: Global chip shortage expected to drag on – Bosch

His comments come amid growing fears that tensions between the US and China over key technologies, including semiconductors, could further hurt the global tech supply chain. In October, Washington rolled out new restrictions, which made it increasingly difficult for companies like TSMC to serve their clients.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Europe’s choice
0:00
24:54
The cost of ESG scores
0:00
26:13
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies