icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Dec, 2022 16:26
HomeBusiness News

US imports from Russia more than double – Census Bureau

Shipments rose to more than $700 million in October, a trade report shows
US imports from Russia more than double – Census Bureau
© Getty Images / bfk92

US imports from Russia more than doubled in October despite Washington’s economic sanctions on Moscow, the US Census Bureau said in a report released on Tuesday.

September shipments amounted to a mere $332.1 million, whereas the US imported $732 million worth of goods in October, according to the report.

Shipments were still way down from October 2021, when the US imported $2.4 billion worth of goods from Russia. Last year, the US was Russia’s fifth largest trading partner in terms of overall trade turnover.

Following the launch of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine in February, Washington slapped Moscow with sanctions, banning some Russian goods from US shores. Restrictions largely targeted Russian energy exports, but also included alcohol, seafood products, and non-industrial diamonds. US imports from the country were steadily dropping up until August, which marked the first monthly increase.

According to the Census Bureau, fertilizers were the largest US import from Russia in October, with imports surpassing even those seen prior to the Ukraine crisis. Other major Russian shipments included iron, steel, and nonferrous metals.

READ MORE: US imports of Russian metals drop to near-zero

US exports to Russia, meanwhile, shrunk to $80.1 million in October from $90.4 million in the previous month. In comparison, in October last year, the US exported $524 million worth of goods to Russia.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk: Transatlantic tensions
0:00
28:29
De-Transitioning
0:00
26:22
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies