icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Dec, 2022 14:40
HomeBusiness News

Russia orders replacement for Apple, Google Pay – media

Both payment services are no longer available in the country due to Western sanctions
Russia orders replacement for Apple, Google Pay – media
© Getty Images / Tim Robberts

Russian banks have been ordered to come up with a domestic payment service to replace Apple Pay and Google Pay, Kommersant news outlet reported on Monday.

According to the report, the National Payment Card System (NSPK) has charged banks with creating a service which would allow people to pay with their Mir cards using a smartphone and a QR code. NSPK is the operator of the Mir payment system, a Russian analogue to Visa and Mastercard, which also operates all non-cash payments in Russia.

The new service is expected to be ready by the end of April next year, and covers 85% of Russia’s points of sale by November.

Alma Obayeva, the head of the NSPK, told the news outlet that the technology is relatively simple and cheap to implement.

The operational bulletin published in December provides for the integration of this service by banks and merchants by the end of April 2023. We expect that by that time, banks will be ready to test the service and provide their customers with an opportunity to make payments using the technology,” she was cited as saying.

NSPK noted, however, that it cannot force companies to adopt the new system. Experts told the publication that the move will require the replacement of up to 2 million POS-terminals in retail outlets across Russia.

READ MORE: US targets banks using Russian payment system

Both Apple Pay and Google Pay stopped working in Russia earlier this year, after Western countries imposed sanctions on Russian banks.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
De-Transitioning
0:00
26:22
Multipolar pushback? MK Bhadrakumar, former Indian ambassador to Türkiye and Uzbekistan
0:00
30:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies