5 Dec, 2022 12:33
Russian gas production slowing – media

Energy major Gazprom reported lower output amid falling EU consumption
Russian gas production slowing – media
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv

Natural gas production in Russia declined by 11.6% in November compared to the same period last year and totaled 612.9 billion cubic meters (bcm), Vedomosti newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources in the Energy Ministry.

The decline announced earlier by state-owned energy giant Gazprom has had a negative impact on the overall dynamics of output. The company saw gas extraction plunging by 19.4% in eleven months year-on-year to 376.9 bcm, Gazprom reported on December 1. The company attributed the decline to dwindling consumption in the EU.

Pipeline deliveries, to Europe, Türkiye, and China dropped by 44.5% to just 95.2 bcm in the reported period compared to last year. Gas demand on the local market has also weakened by 5.7%, the outlet wrote citing Gazprom.

Meanwhile, other Russian energy companies Rosneft and Novatek have reportedly boosted their natural gas production.

As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic
As Russia launches more nuclear ice-breakers, how global warming could lead to a new hotspot in the Arctic FEATURE
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion'
The death of a US mercenary exposes the bleak reality of service with Ukraine’s 'International Legion' FEATURE
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE

