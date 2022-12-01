icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Dec, 2022 16:23
HomeBusiness News

Switzerland reveals amount of frozen Russian assets

The sanctioned amount of $8 billion is only a fraction of the money held by Russians in the country, the economy ministry says
Switzerland reveals amount of frozen Russian assets
© Getty Images / Udo Kroener

The Swiss economy ministry announced on Thursday that it had frozen $7.94 billion (7.5 billion Swiss francs) worth of Russian assets as of November 25, 2022. This is apart from 15 properties belonging to Russia's sanctioned legal entities and individuals.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) has also revealed data on the amount of deposits declared by Russians.

“The sanctioned amount is only a fraction of all Russian assets in Switzerland,” Erwin Bollinger, SECO’s head of bilateral economic relations, told Bloomberg.

According to the report, a total of 123 Russian citizens or entities reported 7,548 “business relationships” to the body, accounting for $48.8 billion (46.1 billion francs) in assets.

“The frozen amounts can increase if, for example, new persons are added to the list or if new assets are identified,” the statement reads, adding that “they can fall if assets that were frozen as a precautionary measure have to be released again once clarifications have been completed.”

EU wants to cash in Russia's frozen assets READ MORE: EU wants to cash in Russia's frozen assets

Switzerland joined EU countries in imposing several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions over Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine. In August, Bern froze assets belonging to Russia’s Sberbank and banned trade in gold products with Moscow. In March, the Kremlin put Switzerland on a list of hostile countries, which includes EU members and other states.

In October, Fabian Maienfisch, a spokesman for the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research, said that Switzerland didn’t support Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s request to hand over frozen Russian assets to Kiev.

Both the EU and US authorities are currently working on confiscating Russian assets frozen by the Ukraine-related sanctions, trying to find ways to make the seizures legal. 

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
US repeatedly leaked info that should be kept private – Russian Deputy FM to RT
0:00
19:57
Costly supply chain and semiconductor disruption
0:00
22:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies