icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Nov, 2022 10:36
HomeBusiness News

Books to replace toys in Russian ‘Happy Meals’

Re-branded McDonald’s restaurants will start serving their own version of ‘Kids Combos’ in several Russian cities in December
Books to replace toys in Russian ‘Happy Meals’
© Global Look Press / Hannah Wagner

Re-branded McDonald’s restaurants in Russia, now called Vkusno i Tochka, (Just Tasty), will start selling their own version of a Happy Meal in December, which will offer books instead of toys, according to a company statement cited by business daily RBK.

The Kids Combo meal will be available in Novokuznetsk, Novosibirsk, Berdsk, Barnaul, Tomsk, Kemerovo, and Krasnoyarsk starting December 12, the company announced on Tuesday. Sales throughout the rest of the country are planned to begin in January.

The meal will include a choice of nuggets, cheese snacks, a classic burger, salad, carrot sticks, and apple slices, as well as a drink. But there will be one important change.

“As a gift, every Kids Combo set will have one of 14 exclusive books with various puzzles and mazes by the CLEVER publishing house,” the restaurant chain said, adding that books of this kind contribute to the development of memory, logic, and attention span of children.

The McDonald’s Happy Meal usually comes with a toy.

READ MORE: McDonald’s reveals cost of Russia exit

In March, McDonald’s shut down its Russian outlets after operating in the country for more than three decades due to Western sanctions. Later, the fast-food giant announced it was selling its restaurants in the country to one of its licensees. The restaurant chain was later rebranded Vkusno i Tochka.

Putting books in McDonald’s kids’ meals is not new. The company did this in the past in Russia and in other countries where it operates.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out?
The energy crisis is a major threat to the world. Is there a way out? FEATURE
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Energy, HOME EDITION: Point of no return
0:00
28:0
Nationalism Debate, Part 2 – The economy
0:00
28:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies