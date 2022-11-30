Books to replace toys in Russian ‘Happy Meals’

Re-branded McDonald’s restaurants will start serving their own version of ‘Kids Combos’ in several Russian cities in December

Re-branded McDonald’s restaurants in Russia, now called Vkusno i Tochka, (Just Tasty), will start selling their own version of a Happy Meal in December, which will offer books instead of toys, according to a company statement cited by business daily RBK.

The Kids Combo meal will be available in Novokuznetsk, Novosibirsk, Berdsk, Barnaul, Tomsk, Kemerovo, and Krasnoyarsk starting December 12, the company announced on Tuesday. Sales throughout the rest of the country are planned to begin in January.

The meal will include a choice of nuggets, cheese snacks, a classic burger, salad, carrot sticks, and apple slices, as well as a drink. But there will be one important change.

“As a gift, every Kids Combo set will have one of 14 exclusive books with various puzzles and mazes by the CLEVER publishing house,” the restaurant chain said, adding that books of this kind contribute to the development of memory, logic, and attention span of children.

The McDonald’s Happy Meal usually comes with a toy.

In March, McDonald’s shut down its Russian outlets after operating in the country for more than three decades due to Western sanctions. Later, the fast-food giant announced it was selling its restaurants in the country to one of its licensees. The restaurant chain was later rebranded Vkusno i Tochka.

Putting books in McDonald’s kids’ meals is not new. The company did this in the past in Russia and in other countries where it operates.

