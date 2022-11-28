icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Nov, 2022 13:29
HomeBusiness News

Russia to keep gas flowing to landlocked European nation

Gazprom says it won’t reduce supplies to Moldova via Ukraine
Russia to keep gas flowing to landlocked European nation
© Getty Images / NurPhoto / Contributor

Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday it had received payment from Moldova for November gas supplies, scrapping previous warnings of reduced deliveries. 

Last week, Gazprom accused Ukraine of siphoning off transit supplies destined for Moldova and threatened to curtail exports through a key pipeline in response, starting on November 28.

“Funds for gas intended for Moldovan consumers and held back on the territory of Ukraine have been received by Gazprom,” the Russian company stated, adding: “In this regard, it was decided not to reduce the gas supply to the Sudzha interconnection point for transit to Moldova.”

At the same time, Gazprom said the Moldovan side regularly violates contractual obligations on payment for Russian gas, cautioning that it reserves the right to reduce or halt future flows if Chisinau fails to make the agreed payments.

The Sudzha pipeline through Ukraine is the only remaining route for Russian natural gas to western and central Europe, after the Nord Stream pipeline was damaged by a suspicious explosion in September.

In a sign that flows were continuing, Gazprom announced separately that it would ship 42.2 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday. The figure is only slightly down from Sunday's level of 42.6 mcm and includes flows to Moldova.

READ MORE: Gazprom threatens cut-off over Ukrainian theft

With only 2.6 million people, Moldova is one of the poorest European countries. Sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania, it relies heavily on Russian gas. The government has been urging households to reduce gas consumption as much as possible, as prices have skyrocketed this year, driving inflation to record highs.

Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita has warned that Moldova’s economy could face the double shock of losing Russian gas and “extraordinarily high” energy prices this winter. The government has even launched a website to help citizens find firewood to heat their homes.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Latin America in focus
0:00
27:4
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: Lights out!
0:00
27:36
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies