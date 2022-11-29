icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Nov, 2022 06:08
Italy to impose new tax on energy companies – Reuters

The levy will reportedly apply to excess revenues from surging fuel costs
© Getty Images / Stefano Guidi

The Italian government is planning to apply a 50% windfall tax to the income that energy companies have received due to the rise in global oil and gas prices, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a draft of the country’s 2023 budget.

According to the report, it will be applied to the part of a company’s 2022 income which is found to be at least 10% higher than its average between 2018 and 2021.

However, the tax will be capped at 25% of the value of each company’s net assets as of the end of 2021. Under the terms set out in the budget, it is expected that about 7,000 companies producing and selling natural gas, electricity, and petroleum products will be targeted by the new tax.

Last week, Italy’s Treasury presented a different version of the draft budget, with a 35% tax instead of 50%, which was to be calculated based on profits instead of income. The current tax on energy companies in the country is 25%.

The final version of the budget is still to be officially released.

READ MORE: Italian power prices more than triple – data

Italy is grappling with soaring inflation, which reached a 40-year high last month. Prices jumped by 11.9% in October, driven mostly by energy costs, which rose by 71.1% year-on-year, official data shows.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

