icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Nov, 2022 12:03
HomeBusiness News

US bans Chinese tech imports over ‘risk’ to national security

The restrictions target telecom giants Huawei and ZTE, along with several other Chinese firms
US bans Chinese tech imports over ‘risk’ to national security
© Getty Images / xijian

Washington has banned the import and sales of new telecommunications equipment from China’s largest manufacturers due to “an unacceptable risk” they allegedly pose to US national security.

According to a statement on Friday from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the ban targets technology products made by China’s telecom giants Huawei and ZTE, surveillance equipment maker Dahua Technology, video surveillance company Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, telecommunications equipment manufacturer Hytera Communications, as well as their subsidiaries and affiliates.

The FCC is committed to protecting our national security by ensuring that untrustworthy communications equipment is not authorized for use within our borders, and we are continuing that work here. These new rules are an important part of our ongoing actions to protect the American people from national security threats involving telecommunications,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement.

The agency noted that the new regulation applies to future approvals of equipment imports and sales. However, it also stated it could revoke previously granted approvals.

All five Chinese companies were added to the FCC’s so-called “covered list” in March this year with the purpose of restricting their access to the US market. The FCC said at the time the firms could be used by Beijing to spy on US citizens.

READ MORE: China slams US trade policies

Huawei has so far declined to comment on the ban, while ZTE, Dahua, Hytera, and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to media requests for comment. However, earlier this year, the Chinese embassy accused the FCC of “abusing state power” and “maliciously attacking” Chinese telecom companies.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Africa Facebook / Apartheid
0:00
25:58
CrossTalk: Nato vs. the World
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies