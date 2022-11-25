icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Nov, 2022 08:26
HomeBusiness News

Canadians paying for Ukraine's gas – Kiev

The announcement comes as many households in Canada are struggling to pay their energy bills
Canadians paying for Ukraine's gas – Kiev
© Sputnik / Stringer

Ukraine has received nearly $350 million from Canada to fill up its underground storage facilities with gas for the winter, Ukrainian media reported on Wednesday, citing Prime Minister Denis Shmygal.

The government in Ottawa has transferred 12.7 billion hryvni (US$344 million) to Ukraine’s state-owned gas company Naftogaz he said, adding that “Ukraine earlier received this money from the government of Canada.” Shmygal also noted that the “procedure for using state budget funds for procuring gas in 2022-2023 was endorsed at today's [government] meeting.”

This week, Kiev also received €200 million (US$208 million) from Norway for the same purpose and is awaiting another €300 million to be bankrolled by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development under the agreement reached earlier, the Ukrainian premier said.

The funding comes as citizens in Canada and the EU are facing unprecedented energy inflation and a cost-of-living crisis, with thousands of families struggling to pay their energy bills.

READ MORE: Ukraine halts Russian oil transit to EU – Transneft

Canadians have seen a dramatic surge in electricity and gas prices in recent months. Energy analysts warn that households in the country can expect their bills to rise by between 50% and 100% on average this winter.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Bye, bye Kiev, hello Cote D'Azur: As Westerners send aid, here's how Ukraine's corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye, bye Kiev, hello Cote D'Azur: As Westerners send aid, here's how Ukraine's corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Bye, bye Kiev, hello Cote D'Azur: As Westerners send aid, here's how Ukraine's corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye, bye Kiev, hello Cote D'Azur: As Westerners send aid, here's how Ukraine's corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Nato vs. the World
0:00
25:10
The cost of winter
0:00
27:0
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies