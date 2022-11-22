icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Nov, 2022 16:39
HomeBusiness News

Russia becomes India’s top fertilizer supplier – Reuters

Heavy discounts reportedly helped Moscow corner over a fifth of the country’s market share
Russia becomes India’s top fertilizer supplier – Reuters
© Getty Images / pixelfusion3d

Russia has become India's biggest fertilizer supplier for the first time ever, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a government official who said Russian exporters offered “reasonable prices.”

Russian exporters reportedly grabbed a 21% share of the Indian fertilizer market in the first half of the 2022/23 fiscal year, overtaking China, India's previous largest supplier.

Russian exports reportedly surged 371%, to a record 2.15 million tons from April to October. In monetary terms, India's imports over this period increased by 765%, to $1.6 billion.

“India was struggling to secure fertilizers at reasonable prices after a conflict escalated between Russia and Ukraine. Russian supplies were timely and at reasonable prices. It helped us to avoid possible scarcity,” the source told the agency.

The unnamed official said that India sometimes got discounts of over $70 per ton below global prices. He added that Russia had found a big buyer who could replace European nations that had been striving to cut themselves off from Russian supplies.

Russia's share of Indian fertilizer imports was hovering around 6% during the last fiscal year, while China's stood at 24%. In the first half of 2022/23, China's exports to India halved to 1.78 million tons amid growing Russian supplies.

Global prices for fertilizers jumped in March after the US, the EU and allied states introduced sanctions against fertilizer supplies from Russia and Belarus. While Western countries have since backtracked on the ban, Russia has found new markets, mostly in Asia, for its exports.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2 FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’
‘All the real skinheads went to Ukraine’: An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian ‘colleagues’ FEATURE
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2
Operation Uranus: The day Hitler’s Nazis were smashed and the Soviet Union began to take the upper hand in WW2 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Nationalism Debate, Part 1 – Politics
0:00
27:18
Socialism 2.0? Alessandro Golombiewski Teixeira, Professor at Tsinghua University's School of Public Policy & Management
0:00
29:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies