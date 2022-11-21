icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Nov, 2022 15:56
German exports to Russia continue to drop

Trade between the two countries has decreased dramatically this year due to Western sanctions on Moscow
German exports to Russia continue to drop
© Getty Images / Thierry Dosogne

Russian imports of German goods continued to fall in October, the EU country’s federal statistics office (Destatis) said in a statement on Monday.

Exports to Russia dropped by 59.2% to €1 billion in October 2022 compared to October 2021 as a consequence of the war in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed on Russia,” the agency stated. This followed a drop of similar proportions in September, when German exports to Russia fell by nearly 53% year-on-year to €1.1 billion.

Russia ranked 12th among the countries outside the EU to which German exports are directed. In February 2022, prior to the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine and the ensuing sanctions, Russia ranked 5th.

Germany’s overall exports to countries outside the EU were down 1.6% month-on-month. According to provisional data, the country exported goods worth a total of €61.2 billion in October.

The US remains the largest market for German-made goods among non-EU countries. In October this year, German exports to the US rose by 28.1% compared to the same time in 2021, to €13.9 billion.

