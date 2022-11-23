icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Nov, 2022 06:40
Norway resumes deliveries of gas turbine parts to Russia

The decision was made to comply with existing long-term contracts, local media report
Norway-based diesel and gas engine manufacturer Bergen Engines has resumed supplies of gas turbine repair parts to Russia, the Bergens Tidende newspaper said on Monday.  

The company recommenced deliveries to Russia in order to fulfill its long-term agreements, the outlet reported, citing the company’s CEO Jon Eric Rev.

“The decision was made after consultations with our owners in the United Kingdom. We are talking about contracts that were signed several years ago,” he said.

Earlier, Bergen Engines, which has been a Norwegian subsidiary of Rolls-Royce since 1999, had announced its complete withdrawal from the Russian market as part of Ukraine-related Western sanctions.

