icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Nov, 2022 06:30
HomeBusiness News

UK reduced to rationing eggs

Some British supermarkets have limited sales amid supply issues
UK reduced to rationing eggs
© Getty Images / Nick Smith / EyeEm

The latest outbreak of bird flu along with soaring production costs have forced food retailers across the UK to ration eggs, local media report on Thursday.

British supermarket chain Asda has announced its customers would be limited to purchasing just two boxes of eggs until further notice, while the UK branch of German retailer Lidl has limited shoppers to three boxes.

Wetherspoons, a pub company operating in the UK and Ireland, has even started serving full English breakfasts without eggs in some of its outlets.

A number of retailers had introduced “temporary limits” on the number of eggs customers could buy “to ensure availability for everyone,” industry group the British Retail Consortium (BRC) told the BBC without naming the stores.

UK inflation hits 41-year high READ MORE: UK inflation hits 41-year high

The country's poultry farmers are facing rising costs and an outbreak of avian flu, which could trigger a dire shortage during the festive season, according to the British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA), as cited by the Huffington Post.

At the same time, some producers have repeatedly complained that supermarket prices do not reflect the soaring costs of feed and energy, which force them to reduce production capacities or shut down farms.

Farmers are also facing grain supply issues since sanctions were imposed on Russia, one of the world’s major cereal producers.

Annual food inflation in the UK hit 16.2% in October, the highest level since 1977, according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday. The price for a dozen eggs was up 35.3% to £2.91 ($3.45).

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet FEATURE
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange?
Is there a link between 'Aid to Ukraine,' the US Democratic Party and the suspicious collapse of the FTX Crypto exchange? FEATURE
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet
‘The US won’t sacrifice Chicago for Warsaw’: Russian experts explain why NATO brushed the Poland missile incident under the carpet FEATURE
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why
You are under contrôle: French elites privately fear the US and new research explains why FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Abbot Baby Formula Plant
0:00
25:7
CrossTalk: Zelensky’s war
0:00
25:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies