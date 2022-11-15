icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Nov, 2022 09:30
HomeBusiness News

Amazon to sack thousands of workers – NYT

The layoffs are reportedly coming as soon as this week
Amazon to sack thousands of workers – NYT
© Getty Images / David Ryder / Stringer

US e-commerce giant Amazon is expected to fire up to 10,000 employees this week, according to unnamed sources familiar with the matter, as quoted by The New York Times.

The news of potential job cuts comes days after Facebook-parent Meta and Twitter each carried out massive layoffs, sending clear signals that the tech sector is preparing for the inevitable recession. In August, Snap announced plans to eliminate some 20% of its workforce.

The layoffs will reportedly affect Amazon’s Alexa business along with the company’s retail and human resources divisions. Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Alexa group, a producer of the Echo hardware and associated software, had been sustaining operating losses of $5 billion annually in recent years.

Earlier this month, Amazon announced a corporate hiring freeze citing an “uncertain and challenging” economic environment.

Meta announces mass layoffs – Bloomberg READ MORE: Meta announces mass layoffs – Bloomberg

The 10,000 jobs account for about 1% of the company’s 1.5-million global workforce. The final number of planned reductions may change, the NYT also reported.

Amazon has been struggling during the past several quarters to tackle the slowdown in its retail division that occurred after the impressive performance during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company has been looking to scale back its warehouse network and to lease out spaces inside the facilities. Amazon has also closed other services, including Amazon Care, its primary health-care service.

In October, the online retailer reported flat earnings, missing revenue expectations and issuing lower fourth-quarter guidance than experts predicted. Amazon stock is down 40% year-to-date.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself?
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself? FEATURE
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia FEATURE
Why has a top Russian politician proposed setting up an 'Agency for Loneliness?'
Why has a top Russian politician proposed setting up an 'Agency for Loneliness?' FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself?
Vladimir Putin is absent from this week's G20 summit: What does it mean for the Russian President and the event itself? FEATURE
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia
America’s Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies Washington has used against Russia FEATURE
Why has a top Russian politician proposed setting up an 'Agency for Loneliness?'
Why has a top Russian politician proposed setting up an 'Agency for Loneliness?' FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Be all, end all? Richard Black, Former Virginia State Senator and Retired US Army Colonel
0:00
28:1
Transgenderism in sports and schools
0:00
28:3
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies