icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Nov, 2022 06:09
HomeBusiness News

Inflation in Germany highest since reunification

October is the second straight month with a double-digit indicator, official figures show
Inflation in Germany highest since reunification
© Getty Images / PhotoAlto/James Hardy

Germany’s annual inflation rate jumped to 10.4% in October, exceeding expectations and hitting a new historic high, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said in a press release on Friday.

At 10.4%, the inflation rate has reached an all-time high since German reunification,” the head of the agency, Dr. Georg Thiel, said.

According to Thiel, “enormous price rises for energy products” continued to be the main reason. Energy prices were 43% higher in October 2022 than at the same time last year, data shows, with a particularly large price increase for household energy (up 55%). Natural gas prices more than doubled compared to last year, up 109.8%.

After energy, food prices showed the biggest growth, rising 20.3% year-on-year, with higher prices seen in all food groups. Excluding energy prices, the inflation rate stood at 6.5%; if both energy and food are excluded, it is even lower, at 5%.

READ MORE: Germany faces sharp drop in real income

Compared to September, energy prices were up 3.4% and food prices were up 1.3%.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks
America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks FEATURE
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks
America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks FEATURE
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ukrainian Biolab Funding
0:00
25:38
CrossTalk: Humiliating victory
0:00
24:32
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies