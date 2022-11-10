icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Nov, 2022 14:17
HomeBusiness News

Britain reveals sum of frozen Russian assets

Over $20 billion is being withheld in the UK due to sanctions
Britain reveals sum of frozen Russian assets
© Getty Images / Hollie Adams

The UK government froze assets belonging to Russian businessmen and entities worth £18 billion ($20.6 billion) this year, the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), which is part of the UK’s Treasury, said in its annual report on Thursday.

The figure tops all other UK sanctions regimes put together and makes Russia Britain's most-sanctioned nation, the OFSI said.

UK sanctions have so far targeted around 1,200 Russian individuals, over 120 entities, and 19 banks. The punitive measures include asset freezes, travel bans, and transport sanctions.

Today’s report shows the scale of UK sanctions – freezing over £18 billion of Russian assets to stop [Russian President Vladimir] Putin funding his war machine. We will continue to ramp up our sanctions to exert maximum economic pressure on the Russian regime until Ukraine prevails,” Anne-Marie Trevelyan, a minister of state in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to a request for assistance from the Donbass republics. After that, the US, the EU, the UK, and a number of other countries imposed unprecedented sanctions against Russia.

READ MORE: Russia’s forex reserves maintain growth

According to estimations unveiled earlier this year by Moscow, nearly $300 billion of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves have been frozen. Kiev has been calling on its Western allies to confiscate this money and use it to ‘rebuild’ Ukraine, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last month said Brussels was working on ways to do it. Russia has repeatedly criticized the seizure of its assets, saying the measure essentially constitutes theft.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington hasn't abandoned its plan to ​​control social networks
America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington hasn't abandoned its plan to ​​control social networks FEATURE
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington hasn't abandoned its plan to ​​control social networks
America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington hasn't abandoned its plan to ​​control social networks FEATURE
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of energy prices is skyrocketing
0:00
20:0
CrossTalk: Escalation dial
0:00
24:42
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies