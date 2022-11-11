icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Nov, 2022 08:48
Japanese carmaker leaving Russia

Mazda will transfer its stake to a joint venture partner
Car assembly line at the joint venture Mazda Sollers Manufacturing Rus LLC plant in Vladivostok, Russia, January 16, 2019. © Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov

Japanese carmaker Mazda is winding down its business in Russia, the company announced in its financial report on Thursday.

The Company has decided to transfer all of its equity interest in Mazda Sollers Manufacturing Rus [MSMR], an automobile manufacturing and sales company in Vladivostok, Russia, to Sollers PJSC, our joint venture partner, and signed a transfer agreement on October 24, 2022,” the report stated.

According to Mazda, the transfer will be carried out for a symbolic €1. The company also noted it expects to record “an extraordinary loss” of about ¥12 billion ($84 million) due to its decision to quit the project.

Mazda stopped shipping parts to its Vladivostok plant back in March, while the venture itself ceased its operations at the end of April.

Although [Mazda] has continued discussions with Sollers, it sees no path to restarting the business, hence we have agreed to transfer all of our equity interest to Sollers,” the company noted.

The Russian automobile holding confirmed the news of the transfer to the Autonews outlet. Sollers said that it had already received approvals for the deal from Russian officials, but the transfer has not yet been formally carried out.

Sollers will buy Mazda’s stake in the joint venture and plans to restart the plant on a new model lineup next year,” a company representative told Autonews.

The transfer may be concluded by December, Interfax reported later in the day, citing a source privy to the negotiations. According to Mazda, it will retain the option to buy out its stake for the next three years.

MSMR has been operating in Russia since 2012. Its production line included Mazda CX-9 and Mazda CX-5 crossovers and Mazda 6 sedan.

