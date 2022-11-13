icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Nov, 2022 09:13
HomeBusiness News

Russia boosts forex reserves

Holdings rose by $6.5 billion during October, according to the central bank
Russia boosts forex reserves
© Getty Images / Westend61

Russia’s foreign currency reserves increased by 1.2% during October to over $547 billion as of November 1. Moscow has been ramping up its reserves as a shield against Western sanctions.

The increase over the previous month totaled $6.5 billion, the regulator said, noting that the rise was due to a positive market revaluation.

The central bank regularly publishes updates on its holdings with a one-week lag. Russia’s international reserves, which are highly liquid foreign assets held by the Bank of Russia and the country’s government, consist of foreign-currency funds, special drawing rights with the IMF and monetary gold.

Russia lost access to roughly half of its foreign currency reserves in early March after they were frozen by Western central banks as part of sanctions introduced by the US and its allies in response to the conflict in Ukraine. The rest of the reserves consist of gold and foreign currency held domestically and Chinese yuan assets.

READ MORE: Russia unveils anti-sanctions shield

Despite this, the Russian Finance Ministry said the country would be able to cope with sanctions thanks to its abundant reserves.

In 2021, the nation’s forex reserves surged almost 6% to $630.6 billion. An all-time high of $643.2 billion was recorded in February 2022.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Why has a top Russian politician proposed setting up an 'Agency for Loneliness?'
Why has a top Russian politician proposed setting up an 'Agency for Loneliness?' FEATURE
America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks
America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks FEATURE
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Why has a top Russian politician proposed setting up an 'Agency for Loneliness?'
Why has a top Russian politician proposed setting up an 'Agency for Loneliness?' FEATURE
America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks
America's ‘Ministry of Truth’ hasn't gone away: Official Washington didn't abandon its plan to ​​control social networks FEATURE
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Warring for peace? Richard Rubenstein, Professor of Conflict Resolution & Public Affairs, George Mason University
0:00
29:20
Ukrainian Biolab Funding
0:00
25:38
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies