icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Nov, 2022 06:00
HomeBusiness News

A few billionaires have carbon footprint the size of France – Oxfam

Just 125 wealthy individuals cause 393 million tons of CO2 emissions each year, a study concludes
A few billionaires have carbon footprint the size of France – Oxfam
© Getty Images / guvendemir

The world’s richest people cause huge and unsustainable amounts of carbon emissions, and unlike ordinary people, 50% to 70% of their pollution results from their investments, anti-poverty charity Oxfam has revealed.

According to its report released on Monday, 125 of the world’s richest billionaires on average emit three million tons of CO2 each per year, more than a million times the average for someone in the less-wealthy 90% of humanity. The billionaires have a collective $2.4 trillion stake in 183 companies, the study said.

The actual pollution figure is likely to be higher still, Oxfam says, as the available data on corporate carbon emissions has been shown to systematically underestimate the true impact. Billionaires and corporates who do not publicly reveal their emissions, and therefore could not be included in the research, are likely to be those with a high climate impact.

“These few billionaires together have ‘investment emissions’ that equal the carbon footprints of entire countries like France, Egypt or Argentina,” said Nafkote Dabi, Climate Change Lead at Oxfam.

“These billionaire investors at the top of the corporate pyramid have huge responsibility for driving climate breakdown. They have escaped accountability for too long,” she stressed.

According to the campaigner, emissions from billionaire lifestyles, including their private jets and yachts, are thousands of times those of the average person. However, carbon emissions from their investments are over a million times higher.

READ MORE: Billionaire explains why people hate the super-rich

The study also found that billionaires had an average of 14% of their investments in polluting industries such as energy and materials such as cement. That is twice the average for investments in the S&P 500 companies. Only one billionaire in the sample had investments in a renewable energy company, Oxfam said.

“The super-rich need to be taxed and regulated away from polluting investments that are destroying the planet,” Dabi concluded.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Escalation dial
0:00
24:42
Abortion Debate
0:00
28:55
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies