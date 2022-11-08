icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Nov, 2022 06:15
HomeBusiness News

French beauty retailer returning to Russia – official

L’Oreal is set to resume sales of some of its most popular brands, the Trade Ministry says
French beauty retailer returning to Russia – official
© Sputnik / Sergey Pyatakov

Cosmetics and perfume brands Lancome, Redken, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, and Kerastase will return to the Russian market and therefore will be excluded from the list of so-called parallel imports, Russia’s Trade Ministry reported on Monday.

“This became possible due to the readiness of these companies to resume deliveries of their products to Russia,” a ministry spokesperson said.

A host of international beauty brands, including giants like L’Oreal and Unilever halted business in Russia following the start of the conflict with Ukraine in late February.

In March, Moscow legalized so-called parallel imports, which allow deliveries of products without the permission of the trademark owners, to satisfy the demand for foreign goods on the Russian market.

READ MORE: Moscow allows parallel imports of popular toys

The French beauty company LʼOreal, which owns the brands Lancome, Redken and Kerastase, as well as the lines of cosmetics and perfumes Yves Saint Laurent and Giorgio Armani has not commented on the issue yet.

In July, Trade Minister Denis Manturov revealed that Russia was negotiating a resumption of supplies with several major brands.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia?
Dead Hand’s nuclear revenge: What would happen if the West launched an attack on Russia? FEATURE
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4 FEATURE
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Abortion Debate
0:00
28:55
Gain of pain? Radhika Desai, Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group, University of Manitoba
0:00
30:4
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies