3 Nov, 2022 15:18
UK announces biggest rate hike since 1989

The move to tackle soaring inflation may hit thousands of homeowners with higher mortgage costs
©  Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

The Bank of England announced the biggest interest rate increase in more than three decades on Thursday. The key rate was hiked by three-quarters of a percentage point in a move to curb inflation.

The central bank made its eighth interest rate hike in less than a year, lifting its benchmark rate to 3%, the highest since November 2008. It comes as the regulator has predicted a “prolonged” recession for the British economy, which it said could be the longest contraction in modern history, with no recovery until 2024.

This is the first meeting of the Bank of England since the premiership of Liz Truss, which created a period of financial turbulence. But even though the former PM’s economic policies are now being revised, rising food and energy costs are keeping prices high.

The annual inflation rate surged to 10.1% in September, returning to the 40-year high hit in July and five times the central bank’s target.

Bank officials have said they are determined to bring inflation down to 2% and will use higher interest rates to do so even though the measure is expected to hit thousands of homeowners with higher mortgage costs.

The move by the British regulator comes on the heels of rate hikes made by the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday and the European Central Bank last week.

The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye's leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE

The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers?
The BBC made up a story about a Russian 'attack' on a Ukrainian city's water supply – where are the 'fake news' fact checkers? FEATURE
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
