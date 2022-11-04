icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Nov, 2022 05:33
Russian LNG exports rising – Bloomberg

Countries are rushing to secure supplies for winter despite the push by Western nations to abandon Russian gas
Russian LNG exports rising – Bloomberg
©  VCG via Getty Images

Exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia surged in October despite the push by the West to cut reliance on energy supplies from the sanctioned country, vessel-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg showed on Wednesday.

LNG deliveries last month were up by 1.1% year-on-year since March, notwithstanding efforts by Western countries to cut dependence on Russian gas.

Although the superchilled fuel hasn’t been sanctioned, some buyers have reportedly been avoiding supplies from Russia. However, LNG exports from the country are on the rise ahead of winter, when cold weather is expected to spur demand and squeeze global supply.

France, Japan, and China are among the top importers of Russian LNG, according to tracking data, which also showed that nearly half of the cargoes are currently en route to customers.

READ MORE: Russian gas supplies shifting away from the West

Pipeline gas exports to the EU plummeted as Western sanctions have prompted Russia to redirect its supplies to Asian markets. While the EU remains divided on setting a price cap for Russian gas, China is taking advantage of a discount to spot market prices, Bloomberg reported, citing traders.

According to the outlet, Chinese imports of Russian LNG increased by one-third in September compared to the same period in 2021.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

