Tesla’s Cybertruck release date unveiled

Production of the long-awaited pickup is slated to start late next year, Reuters reported

Elon Musk’s electric carmaker Tesla plans to begin mass production of its Cybertruck at the end of 2023, Reuters reported this week, citing sources.

The electric pickup was first unveiled back in 2019, with production initially scheduled to start in late 2021.

However, it has since been pushed back three times for various reasons.

The Cybertruck has become something of a legend among Tesla fans over the past three years, despite the fact that neither the approximate cost of the final production version nor the exact characteristics of the vehicle have been unveiled. In 2019, the initial price was to be under $40,000, but Tesla has subsequently hiked prices across its lineup.

According to the report, several hundred thousand buyers have so far paid $100 to reserve a Cybertruck, but the company hasn’t disclosed the exact amount of orders. Tesla shut down pre-orders outside North America this past May, with Musk saying the company had “more orders of the first Cybertrucks than we could possibly fulfill for three years after the start of production.”

Last month, Tesla reported that it was working on preparing its plant in Austin, Texas, to start producing the new model.

“We’re in the final lap for Cybertruck,” Musk said at a conference call with financial analysts, noting that the vehicle’s “early production” is set to start in mid-2023.

According to industry experts, when it finally enters the market, the Cybertruck may become a competitor to electric pickups from Ford Motor and Rivian Automotive.

