icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia tells UN it will inspect Black Sea ships
31 Oct, 2022 15:58
HomeBusiness News

Revolut founder gives up Russian citizenship

The businessman has been asking media not to call him a ‘Russian billionaire’
Revolut founder gives up Russian citizenship
Nikolay Storonsky © Getty Images / Stephen McCarthy / Contributor

The co-founder and chief executive officer of London-based fintech startup Revolut, Nikolay Storonsky, has renounced his Russian citizenship, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

“Nik is a British citizen. Earlier this year he renounced his citizenship by birth to Russia,” a spokesman for Revolut told the media outlet. “His position on the war is on the public record: The war is totally abhorrent and he remains resolute in calling for an immediate end to the fighting.” 

According to the spokesperson, Storonsky’s move came before his father, an executive at a unit of Russia’s Gazprom, was sanctioned by Ukraine earlier this month. Kiev imposed sanctions on Storonsky’s father on October 19, banning him from entering Ukraine and freezing his assets in the country.

News of the Revolut founder’s decision was first reported by The Telegraph, which said the 38-year-old had dual British and Russian citizenship.

READ MORE: Billionaire renounces his Russian citizenship

Storonsky, who was born in the Moscow Region town of Dolgoprudny, is at least the fourth billionaire to renounce his Russian citizenship over the war in Ukraine. In April, he asked Forbes, which currently estimates his net worth at $7.1 billion, to stop referring to him as Russian.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Critiquing the West
0:00
26:35
Free to be chained? Harley Schlanger, vice president of the Schiller Institute
0:00
29:45
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies