icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Oct, 2022 09:37
HomeBusiness News

Wheat prices surge on Black Sea grain deal collapse

Russia suspended the agreement after Ukraine’s assault on ships that were ensuring the safety of sea routes
Wheat prices surge on Black Sea grain deal collapse
© Getty Images / Richard Newstead

Wheat futures soared nearly 8% on Monday after Russia withdrew from a grain export deal with Ukraine following an attack on ships involved in securing the trade route through the Black Sea.

Chicago wheat futures rose 5.5% to $8.75 per bushel on Monday after hitting a high of $8.93 at the start of trade. Corn increased by 2.2% a bushel, while soybeans added 1% to $14.13.

The grain deal, brokered by the UN and Türkiye, was agreed between Russia and Ukraine in July. It was aimed at unlocking agricultural exports via the Black Sea from Russia and Ukraine, which were halted due to the military conflict between the two states. 

On Saturday, Moscow halted its compliance with the deal after a drone attack on vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet involved in providing safe passage for agricultural cargo. Kiev neither confirmed nor denied carrying out the assault, calling Russia’s decision “primitive blackmail.”

READ MORE: Ukrainian grain cleared to ship despite Russian deal suspension

On Monday, the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul said the UN, Türkiye and Ukraine had agreed on a movement plan for 16 vessels that are located in Türkiye's territorial waters despite Russia’s decision to suspend the deal.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Critiquing the West
0:00
26:35
Free to be chained? Harley Schlanger, vice president of the Schiller Institute
0:00
29:45
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies