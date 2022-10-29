icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
British navy involved in Nord Stream 2 'terrorist attack' – Russia
29 Oct, 2022 10:03
UK reveals when it will stop Russian gas imports

London had previously pledged to phase out purchases of Russian oil by the end of 2022
UK reveals when it will stop Russian gas imports
© Getty Images / Dan Kitwood / Staff

The United Kingdom will halt shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia as early as January, the Foreign Office announced on Friday.

“From 1 January 2023, the UK is ending all imports of Russian liquefied natural gas and supporting countries around the world in reducing their own dependency,” a statement posted on the Office’s Twitter account reads.

The announcement comes as part of a concerted effort by Western states to reduce their energy reliance on Moscow and strip the Russian economy of a massive source of revenue in light of the Ukraine conflict.

Shortly after the start of Russia’s military offensive in February, the UK announced plans to phase out imports of Russian oil and oil products – such as diesel – by the end of this year. 

In June, Kwasi Kwarteng, who was then UK Business and Energy Secretary, said the nation had received very little gas from Russia, adding that even those imports were down 75% to compared 2021.

Last year, Britain imported 3.12 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia, which accounted for 4% of total UK consumption. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Russia was Britain’s biggest supplier of refined oil, providing 24% of the country’s total supply. At the same time, the share of crude oil imports from the sanctions-hit nation totalled 5.9% last year.

In August, London reported that in June, imports of Russian fuel were down to zero for the first time since 1997.

