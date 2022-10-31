World’s biggest carmaker goes back to basics

Toyota customers will reportedly receive a mechanical key instead of a “smart” one due to a semiconductor shortage

Toyota customers in Japan will get a mechanical key instead of a “smart” one when they get their new vehicle, Reuters reported on Thursday.

One of the two electronic “smart” keys will be replaced with a basic one, the agency explained, quoting the carmaker’s statement.



“As the shortage of semiconductors continues, this is a provisional measure aimed at delivering cars to customers as quickly as possible,” Toyota said. A second smart key will be handed over “as soon as it is ready,” the statement adds.

The global chip shortage that started during the Covid-19 pandemic has caused severe supply issues and delays with the automotive and other industries.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section