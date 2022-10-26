icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Oct, 2022 17:55
HomeBusiness News

Ukrainian banks can be bought out for 2 cents

A new law allows the government to purchase any lender it deems “insolvent,” according to an official statement
Ukrainian banks can be bought out for 2 cents
The building of the National Bank of Ukraine in Kiev. ©  Sputnik

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has signed a decree that will allow for strategic banks to be nationalized if deemed insolvent, according to a document published on the parliament’s website on Wednesday.

The legislation enables banks declared insolvent to be bought out for a symbolic price of 1 hryvnia (less than $0.03) and subsequently nationalized. Currently, there are 14 banks classified as systemically important in Ukraine, a list that includes both private and state-owned financial institutions.

“The state, represented by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, participates in the removal from the market of a systemically important bank if the National Bank of Ukraine decides to classify it as ‘insolvent’,” the statement reads.

Once the central bank recognizes a bank as insolvent, it is obliged to notify the lender itself, as well as the government. The decision to nationalize a bank will be made by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Once a lender is declared ‘insolvent’, it will be sold for 1 hryvnia regardless of the actual size of the bank's regulatory capital. If the bank is shown to be worth more than 1 hryvnia, the law provides for shareholders to be repaid from Russian compensation for the damage caused in Ukraine.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Loose dangerous talk
0:00
27:26
Win or die trying? Norman Solomon, Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy
0:00
28:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies