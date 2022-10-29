icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Oct, 2022 09:10
Mexico to boost trade ties with Russia – diplomat

The country’s ambassador has outlined areas for cooperation
Mexico to boost trade ties with Russia – diplomat
©  Getty Images/John Coletti

Russia and Mexico have vast prospects for economic cooperation, the country’s ambassador to Russia, Norma Pensado Moreno, said on Wednesday, noting that mutual trade turnover has already exceeded $1.5 billion this year, despite the current challenges.

“Economic relations between Russia and Mexico have been rather stable but they have large potential for further development,” she told reporters.

Moreno stressed that trade between the nations has grown substantially in part due to Mexico’s purchases of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020-2021. She also noted that there’s room for the countries to boost cooperation in such areas as epidemiology and agriculture.

“As for this year, the trade turnover reached $1.573 billion in the first three trimesters,” the diplomat said.

Moscow has built strong ties with a number of Latin American states, including Mexico. Russia’s second largest oil producer, Lukoil, is currently involved in a joint project with a Mexican oil and gas company to develop offshore oil fields in the Gulf of Mexico.

Mexico has refused to join Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine.

