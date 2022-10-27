icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Oct, 2022 08:41
HomeBusiness News

Mercedes-Benz to sell Russian business

The auto manufacturer’s assets will be transferred to a local investor
Mercedes-Benz to sell Russian business
© Sputnik / Maria Devakhina

German auto giant Mercedes-Benz announced on Wednesday that it will leave the Russian market and sell its stakes in its industrial and financial services subsidiaries to a local entity.

According to the company, its shares in the local subsidiaries will be sold to car-dealer chain Avtodom. The buyer stated it would select a technology partner to continue operating the production facilities at the Esipovo industrial park northwest of Moscow, where Mercedes-Benz has a plant. Avtodom will be able to carry out maintenance of Mercedes-Benz vehicles sold in Russia.

“The main priorities in agreeing the terms of the transaction were to maximize the fulfilment of obligations to clients from Russia both in terms of after-sales services and financial services, as well as preserving the jobs of employees at the Russian divisions of the company,” CEO of Mercedes-Benz Rus Natalia Koroleva said.

The company's 15% stake in Russian truck maker Kamaz will not be affected by the intended transaction and is set to be transferred to Daimler Truck this year as planned, the company’s spokesperson said.

READ MORE: Russia to nationalize assets of Japanese carmaker – trade ministry

Mercedes suspended manufacturing in Russia in early March. According to the Association of European Businesses (AEB), just over 9,550 Mercedes vehicles were sold in Russia from January to September, down 72.8% from a year earlier.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome
The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Here's how Western powers played a significant part in the outcome FEATURE
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Loose dangerous talk
0:00
27:26
Win or die trying? Norman Solomon, Executive Director of the Institute for Public Accuracy
0:00
28:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies